Portrait of Margot Robbie, the star of “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”

Margot Robbie is the poster of the film “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, alongside Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt. The exit room from the 9th feature film from Quentin Tarantino (Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds) is scheduled for August 14, 2019.

The opportunity to know a little more about the actress, 29-year-old, who began his career in the cinema playing in independent films in australia, and then quickly made out for his talent and taste of the game that the fact regularly go out of his comfort zone.

Back out on the course outside the standards of an Australian passed by the small screen before joining the United States and the cinema.

It has everything to 17 years of age to play

Margot Robbie was born and grew up in Australia. It is only at the age 20 years as she left her home country to live in the United States and seize the opportunities of the world hollywood. She grew up on a farm in australia far away from everything, with his single-parent mother, his two brothers and his sister.

If she dreams of comedy, Margot Robbie starts when even law studies. Quickly, she finds that they do not correspond and connects the small jobs to gather enough money to fly to the United States to live his american dream. To start gently, at 17 years old, she left her firm to join Melbourne and begin his acting career. A first step towards independence and adult life.

Former star of the small screen

Margot Robbie has had a craving for comedy in the teen years, after he spotted a girl, about his age play on tv, believing that she could do better.

In 2008, she made her first steps on australian television where she appeared in a soap opera populaire for three years. At the same time, she tries to independent films, but it is not these experiences that will make known to the general public.

In contrast, his on-screen presence is noticed, and it earned him two nominations for the Logie Awards (the australian equivalent of the Emmy Awards in the us), before him open doors in the middle.

Revealed in “The Wolf of Wall Street”

From 2010 to 2012, Margot Robbie is not living the american dream as she hoped. Strong of his experience in the series, she goes to hearings to several u.s. series, and won a role in “Pan Am” aired on ABC, but the series ended quickly, without hearings.

She therefore headed for the auditions for movies, and will be retained in the film of Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in which she plays Naomi, Belfort, the second wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). We speak of the young actress as a revelation and a great discovery, it is the beginning of glory.

Named in the category “Best actress” for two consecutive years

If it is noted in the film by Scorcese, this is by embodying the figure skater american Tonya Harding in Me, Tonya (2017), that Margot Robbie explodes. A true story, which has angered the United States in the 80’s. The young and impressive career of the figure skater had a brake brutal when one of its competitors has been assaulted by his team.

A powerful role and physical for Margot Robbie, great sport (she is a big fan of yoga and pilates), and which earned him a Bafta nomination (the British equivalent of the Oscars) in two consecutive years. In 2018, it is also named in the category “Best actress” for her role in Me, Tonyaand then in 2019, in the category “Best actress in a supporting role” for her portrayal of queen Elizabeth I in Mary Stuart, queen of Scotland.

New Harley Quinn

It is with the character of Harley Quinn, girlfriend of the Joker, the archenemy of Batman, that Margot Robbie, has entered the pantheon of the popculture american.

It discovers the violent and hysterical, duvets, colourful asymmetric, in the film Suicide Squad in 2016. Critical failure only saved by the provision totally out of Margot Robbie, who rechaussera tights striped of the old psychiatrist become criminal in not less than 4 other movies in the DC universe, including Birds of Preya spin-off announced for 2020.

Married for 2016

Margot Robbie married in 2016 with the wizard-british director Tom Ackerley, met on the set of the film “Suite Française” (2014). After a few rumors of engagement, including during the shooting of the remake of “Tarzan”, where she would have been seen with an engagement ring, the actress had formalized their marriage, which took place in Byron Bay, Australia, December 19, 2016. Before this love story, it is said that it would have been in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Committed to the environment

It is perhaps this that has close to the actor Leonardo DiCaprio during the shooting of the film The wolf of Wall Street. Margot Robbie is very committed to the planet and is even a member of Greenpeace.