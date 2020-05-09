Portrait of Natalie Portman – Marie Claire

“I opened with enthusiasm my first letter from a fan : a man wrote to me that he wanted to rape me.” We remember the speeches of Natalie Portman at the Women’s March, the January 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. She denounces the sexism she has suffered, since his first film, Leon. She was 13 years old when she receives this first post of “fan”. She says a second story, horrifying as well. “A countdown has been launched by a local radio station to count the days until my eighteenth birthday, the date on which it would be legal to sleep with me.” On his black t-shirt he is registered “Time’s Up”the name of the movement launched by 300 women from Hollywood to January 1, 2018. The one who is made known in Star Wars says inappropriate remarks on his physique and his chest growing by the commentators in the tray, pushed him to accept, finally, that the roles of “serious”, the forging of his “reputation of woman a prude, conservative, nerd… so that [son] body be protected”. And to refuse, for the same fears, that of Lolita, in the work of the same name, at the age of 16 years.

The role of belief

The chosen words are powerful, as worn by the sincerity. The sequence denotes : the actress of 37 years was until then perceived as reserved, on hold. Discreet, it is all the more so when it comes to talking about privacy. And we know it two things : his love for the filming of Black Swan – for which she received the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best actress – for the choreographer and French dancer Benjamin Millepied, and their family established since. Aleph, their little boy, born in 2011, Amalia, six years after.

And appointed, exclusively men, are…

Natalie Portman, to the poster of the latest Xavier Dolan, My life with John F. Donovan, now take place publicly, and strongly in favour of equality of women and men. As at the Golden Gobes 2018, three months after the break-up of the case, Weinstein and a week after the launch of the campaign Time’s Up. During the ceremony – where all the artists participants wear black as a sign of protest against the harassment and sexual assault – Natalie Portman, who must then submit the best director award, slips a fine note in the formula of protocol. “And the appointed, exclusively men, are…” in Front of all of Hollywood and millions of viewers, the actress, also director, stresses the invisibilisation of women in the implementation, such as lack of recognition of the industry in regard to them.

Therefore, the graduate of psychology from the University of Harvard is continuing its public positions. The Power of Womenan evening organised by the magazine Variety on the 12th of October last, she starts her speech by entrusting to be “tired” of the climate of gender. She dissects and then the strategy of sexual abusers in a position of power, such as Harvey Weinstein, whose “aim was to dispossess his victims of their power”, she said before the assembly. “Because if they have less work, they have less money, less power, less credibility and less of a good reputation, decrypts it. And thus, even less power to confront the crimes that he has committed.” And klitschko : “And it works. Harvey is always free.”

Veggie Star

The environment, it is the other battle that it considers necessary to be carried out, his deep conviction since it was read in 2011 the book by Jonathan Safran Foer, Should we eat animals ?. So struck by this writing that the actress is a vegetarian since her 28-year-old, will become a vegan and co-produce his documentary adaptation. “I am more and more convinced by the idea that the way we treat animals is strongly related to our relationship with the world itself”, uttering it on the stage of the twenty-seventh ceremony of the EMA (Environmental Media Association) awards in October 2017, while she comes to be honoured with the prize of a commitment to the environment.

Against the silence

There is this other price that it was intended, but that she decided not to come to accept in person. The price of Genesis, attributed to “human beings, of exceptional who represent jewish values in their contributions to the well-being of humanity”. By this decision, made public in April 2018, the actress is an israeli-american has caused a shock wave in Israel. “I chose not to participate because I didn’t want to appear as a guinea pig of Benjamin Netanyahu which was to give a speech at the ceremony,” details on his profile Instagram – created the 1st of January 2018 to support the movement Time’s Up launched on this day. And to conclude his publication : “The ill-treatment of those who suffer the atrocities of today, are simply not consistent with my jewish values. Because I like Israel, I have to stand up against the violence, corruption, inequality and abuse of power.”



Where there will one day be peace but never the silence

“I think every engaged citizen needs to be critical on this that he believed that his country could do better,” she thought, already in 2016, in the columns of the Hollywood Reporterat the time of the re-election of the israeli prime minister. This commitment to its region, for a after quenching, Natalie Portman said first via his art, making his first feature film. A story of love and darkness tell that to Amos Oz for the creation of the State of Israel. The film is an adaptation of the autobiographical novel of the israeli author and peace activist. On Israel, she also wrote : “where I was born ; where my guts will not allow me to give up. Where there will one day be peace but never quiet.” In fact, this is it. For the release of the word of the women victims, for environmental awareness, for peace in the middle east… Natalie Portman prefers the noise of the engagement each time that the silence is a danger.

Natalie Portman is One of the Marie Claire 800 number, currently on newsstands. Read his interview (page 94 to 100).