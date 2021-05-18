Pose Mia Khalifa from behind and fans ask to see a little more!

Surely there will always be some internet users who want Mia Khalifa or any other celebrity to always show a little more than she is already teaching.

Undoubtedly the beautiful model and actress Mia Khalifa entertains her fans with any kind of content she shares especially where she appears showing some skin, as she did this time.

In case you are one of the fans of the Lebanese model, you will know that she currently sports a spectacular and toned figure, a few years ago she was not like this.

That is why we can immediately identify your new photos from the old ones, another fact that we can also rely on is the rhinoplasty that you underwent a few months ago.

This image appears on its back, sporting a flirtatious two-piece outfit, which by the way is quite tiny and has some black lace, its fans immediately asked if there were more photos or videos somewhat specific.

This post was made by one of his followers on his Facebook account, just as this one surely has hundreds of photos of Khalifa circulating all over the Internet, not for nothing is extremely popular.