Pose Mia Khalifa in eye-catching green and transparent dress

Definitely talking about Mia Khalifa for millions immediately comes to mind her huge charms, especially when she shows them in her photographs.

The same thing happened recently with a photo in which she was posing like a professional model, wearing a transparent green dress.

This round-necked garment evidently left its beautiful charms with its transparencies, yet the beautiful former actress decided to cover her parts with heart-shaped patches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

The beautiful celebrity made her publication four days ago, while in Punta Mita, Nayarit, Mexico, days ago she was in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco also in Mexico looks like she is touring the country through its beautiful beaches.

Any garment that Mia Khalifa wears immediately will make it stand out, especially when it comes to attracting attention with her figure and huge superior charms.

From what he commented in his description he was waiting for his clothes to come out of the laundry, if you pay a little attention to the image you will see that the dress is the only thing he wears, it is a pretty practical method when washing clothes when traveling.