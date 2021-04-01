CELEBRITIES

Pose Mia Khalifa in lace robe For your calendar!

Posted on

Renowned former adult entertainment movie celebrity Mia Khalifa again shared a video highlighting her charms with a fairly short lace robe.

Today Mia Khalifa is a model and entrepreneur, she was just doing both in her video, posing for a photoshoot that would result in part of one of her calendars.

Wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with white details the model decided to wear a short robe that matched it and show it off in the session.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Although this video lasts only a few seconds its fans did not stop watching and playing it over and over again, proof of this so far has more than 9 million views.

It should be noted that the video clip was shared on October 9, 2019, and continues to be a fan favorite, due to the number of views it has to date.

Mia Khalifa’s photoshoot was taken on a beach in Los Angeles, California, United States called Venice.

In the space where the former actress took her photos, some rocks appear giving her an even more striking setting.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

296
CELEBRITIES

Bad girl! Mia Khalifa surprises with a mallet on her hands

184
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez: the title “Selfish Love” is about her ex Justin Bieber?

183
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston finally reveals the story of her wrist tattoo!

177
CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown very classy in denim dress on Instagram!

169
CELEBRITIES

She wears nothing underneath, Kylie Jenner in unforgettable white dress

166
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Lena Situations met the singer in Paris!

156
CELEBRITIES

M Pokora: Christina Milian worries her fans with this sad video!

155
CELEBRITIES

Making a split, Lana Rhoades shows her enormous charms

154
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian reveals her tips for surviving Zoom meetings!

152
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle very upset with Kate Middleton and Prince Charles!

To Top