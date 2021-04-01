Pose Mia Khalifa in lace robe For your calendar!

Renowned former adult entertainment movie celebrity Mia Khalifa again shared a video highlighting her charms with a fairly short lace robe.

Today Mia Khalifa is a model and entrepreneur, she was just doing both in her video, posing for a photoshoot that would result in part of one of her calendars.

Wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with white details the model decided to wear a short robe that matched it and show it off in the session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Although this video lasts only a few seconds its fans did not stop watching and playing it over and over again, proof of this so far has more than 9 million views.

It should be noted that the video clip was shared on October 9, 2019, and continues to be a fan favorite, due to the number of views it has to date.

Mia Khalifa’s photoshoot was taken on a beach in Los Angeles, California, United States called Venice.

In the space where the former actress took her photos, some rocks appear giving her an even more striking setting.