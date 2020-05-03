Possible presence of asbestos in products Claire’s

OTTAWA – Health Canada is recalling several cosmetic products of the company Claire’s due to possible contamination with asbestos.

“The tests carried out indicate the possible presence of asbestos fibres in the samples of the product,” said Health Canada in a press release.

The products concerned are:

-Eyeshadow Claire’s (CUP 888711847165 – SKU 84716 – lot number 08/17)

-Compact powder Claire’s (CUP 888711839153 – SKU 83915 – lot number 07/15)

-Palette of contouring Claire’s (CUP 888711401947 – SKU 40194 – batch number (04/17)

-Makeup kits JoJo Siwa (CUP 888711136337 – SKU 13633 – lot number S180109)

The UPC and item numbers are shown on the price tag affixed on the products, and all batch numbers are written on the back of the package, below the ingredient list.

Consumers in possession of these cosmetics should stop using them and can return them to a store Claire’s for a full refund.

About 5200 of these products were sold in Canada between October 2016 and march 2019.

Dated as of June 13, 2019, no incidents or injuries have been reported to the company in Canada.