Post Malone : After Halsey, SZA, Travis Scott, little is known about his new collaboration

Today, we have published the list of 20 emerging artists who are going to explode in 2020 and this reminds us of the beautiful memories of the past year where we were talking about Yungblud. This British artist, completely hyperactive and punk we were confused thanks to songs powerful speaking about important topics such as suicide, depression, the authority of parents, the policy… Since then, the singer has done a hell of a long way and multiplies the collaborations, in particular with Halsey, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and many others. It is now the turn of Post Malone of interest in this talent special.

It was during an interview for MusicFeeds that Yungblud, the hope of a youth under-estimated has teasé its next collaboration with an artist who could potentially be Post-Malone “I can’t even tell you who is this artist, but it is a visionary. It is incredible and represents the bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll.” he said, before adding “I’ll give you a hint. The first time I’ve heard of him, and that I regarded as a hip-hop artist/rock it was through a magazine, Australian…” When the media then asked him if he was Austin Post (real name Post Malone), Yungblud’s response was evasive but encouraging : “I’m glad you are curious !” It will therefore be necessary to wait until the end of the year to discover this collaboration could also be a new featuring with Machine Gun Kelly represents this mixture of musical genres.