Post Malone binds to the Top 10 songs of the most ancient of all the time

Post Malone is on another level when it comes to making hits…

His single “Circles” 2019 has just been officially linked to that of another track of his, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, as one of the 10 biggest hits of all time.

“Circles “, which served as the third single from the third studio album of artist Bleeding d’., has officially spent 33 weeks in the top 10 of the chart iconic Hot 100 of Billboard. The song joins the tube to success Ed Sheeran “Shape of You” and the collaboration of Maroon 5 x Cardi B “Girls Like You”.

We’ll see if Posty may take one more week and break the record… Currently, “Circles” is pretty much the n ° 6 of the ranking, so we are almost sure that he can pull it off.

Shoutout Chart Data for the info!

The “Circles” of PostMalone have now spent 33 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

It binds “Shape of You” by @ edsheeran, “Girls Like You” by @ maroon5 & @ iamcardib and “Sunflower” Post Malone & @ SwaeLee as the top 10 most old of all time.

– map data (@chartdata) 20 April 2020

Photo via Broken Lightbulb Productions