A masterpiece (The
The Burnt Orange Heresy), directed by the Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Capotondi,
its premiere in the cinemas across Spain on the 17th of July.
The world of art and the low passions collide in the elegance
and thriller sensual with Claes
Blow (The Square of the Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger), Donald Sutherland (The games
the hunger, the cold of the mountain), Elizabeth Debicki (The widows, the great
Gatsby) and the living legend of the music, Mick
Jagger, which is back on the big screen after a long career in which
She has also developed her work as an actor and film producer.
The film celebrates the progress of his first film
with an official poster with the
Protagonists, as well as an extensive gallery of images that we show you
in these new.
SYNOPSIS Of A WORK
PROF
James Figueras (Claes
Bang), art critic, ambitious, and charismatic, convinces Berenice Hollis
(Elizabeth Debicki), a young tourist from u.s., as innocent as
provocative, travels through Europe.
Together, they come to the
luxury property as the powerful art collector Cassidy (Mick Jagger)
has on the lake of como. The host reveals that he is the head of the enigmatic
the artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland), and makes a strange proposal: that
James has stolen a masterpiece of Debney in the workshop of the artist, no matter what happens
Cost
As a couple
spend time with the legendary Debney, they begin to realize that nothing
neither the artist nor his mission is not what it seems. But James is very
ambitious and will do anything to promote his career …
ABOUT THE PIECE
PROF
Capotondi, what
carried out before The double ora (2009), the sign of this magnetic layer
based on the novel by Charles Willeford, which examines the pros and cons of
world of art, A story that asks us how far we are willing to
a helping hand to achieve our ambition and the lie that we manufacture
to pursue our objectives.
It was written by Scott B Smith (Siberia, A simple plan), a
art direction of the care in the landscapes stylish lake como and
with the music of Craig Armstrong (Moulin Rouge), which bears the clear imprint of his
the three producers: William Horberg (Rm. Ripley’s Talent, Comets in the
Sky, could Mountain), David Lancaster (Whiplash), and David Zander (one of the
the producers of advertising that are most efficient in the world with 9 Palms of Gold in the
International Festival of creativity, Cannes Lions, and whose track record includes
also numerous video clips).
IMAGE GALLERY of A masterpiece