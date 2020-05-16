Poster for Ryan Reynolds in the role of Saitama from One Punch Man

It’s been almost a month, it was announced that Sony Pictures would adapt the manga Wanpanman in the format of live action, which would include a script by Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg (the scribes for ‘Venom’ and Jumanji: The Next Level). Today, the fan art of One Punch Man imagine what it would be like the movie poster if it is not featured as Ryan Reynolds.

Since the announcement of the project, fans of the adventures of anime and print created by the artist ONE have given their suggestions (as usual) for any histrions who could give life to the title Saitamawho in the panels of manga, and in all the media belonging to the franchise is portrayed as a super-hero who has a special power: he can defeat his opponents in one shot (hence the title of the publication).

Among the names that fans have mixed are Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hartbut the protagonist’s canadian of the next Free Guy has suddenly crept into the proposals, through the publication of a user of Reddit, named Zarting, who, according to his own words, was able to perfectly visualize Reynolds on paper .

In fact, if you think about it, the inclusion of the comedian in the production would not be far-fetched, because the original work has different shades of comedy that could be fully explored by the person in charge to give life to Deadpool, since most of its productions focus on the sphere, humorous, and since the main theme of the magazine and the issue is the research by Saitama a worthy opponent, it can overcome with more of an attack – in order to get out of his boredom – the combination of the interpreter and the material seems interesting.

There is still no actor confirmed for the film, much less a release date. However, It is known to be produced by Avi Arad, who has funded a number of productions Marvel for Sony..

Do you like this fan art of One Punch Man?