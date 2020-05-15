Postponement Or Cancellation Of The Tour In 2020 ?

The whole of France has been shaken by the recent statements of the President Macron and the extension of the containment until may 11, minimum, and bans large gatherings until mid-July. The parisian concerts of Céline Dion will necessarily be impacted…

Celine Dion in concert in France in 2021 ?

Jackie Lombard, the producer of the French tour of Paul McCartney and Céline Dion, spoke last week to talk about a postponement of the tour of 4 shows in French of the former Beatles. While we expect the dates to report, the new measures announced by the president Macron in his remarks are bound to go touch the other big tour of the summer of the year 2020:” Courage World Tour “by Céline Dion. His residence in the Paris Defence Arena from 26 June to 4 July is also in the balance. Dates american, planned from march 24 to April 27, 2020, has been postponed to a later date (still not known) so it is now inevitable that France will be affected by this deferral. The question is whether this will be a postponement or a cancellation.

So here is a news that will sadden fans of Celine. But the health of all before all. You will just have to be patient, especially to avoid shift again at the end of the year, a report in 2021 is an option. And then, it’s better to have a postponement of a concert rather than a cancellation pure and simple, leaving thousands of fans in disarray the more complete. Similarly, for those who were expecting to see during his visit at the Vieilles Charrues, even if the festival is after mid-July (as opposed to a lot of his cronies), its holding is untenable for the director. France is in danger of having to go Celine Dion this summer and it is very sad. Now, it only remains to wait to see how this will all be pinning to know if the tissues will be crucial.