‘Potro’ Gutierrez recalls what happened after a controversial celebration of Cuauhtemoc into La Volpe

One of the chapters that marked the rivalry between Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Ricardo La Volpe it was in a America vs. Atlas in 1999, when the footballer celebrated lying in front of the technical area of the argentine party, which reminds Raúl Gutiérrez perfectly, despite the fact that he abandoned the pitch to 20 minutes.

“That day I was injured. We were on the pitch, at minute 20 left, but in the end Cuauhtémoc gets goals and is the celebrated Ricardo lying down, I was in the that of a kind pair of freeloaders, and many others, but it was part of their folklore”, put forward the ‘Colt’ in an interview to the ESPN Digital.

The controversial team was given after Gutierrez he left the field of play, so that only remembers the reaction of White when entered after the celebration.

“If anything there will be commented on was something like ‘Saw your face, saw your face’, something like that I think it was,” he said between smiles at the memory of that moment.