Praise, Alexandra Stréliski and Half Moon Run are

After you have cancelled the ceremony that was to take place in Saskatoon on march 15 last due to the crisis of the COVID-19the organizers of the JUNO Awards were announced the big winners of the year in a virtual way, on Monday night.
The Juno for francophone Album of the year was awarded to Praise for your disc The night is a panther. Was nominated to one side of Koriass (The night of the long knives), Strong (All of this just for that), Jean Leloup (The strange country) and Fred Pellerin (After).
Other quebec artists have distinguished themselves, either Half Moon Run (Album adult alternative of the year A Defect in the Great Light), Alexandra Stréliski (Instrumental album of the year for Inscape) and Dominique Fils-Aime (Vocal jazz Album of the year by Stay Tuned!)
This annual gala was originally going to be animated Alessia Face he was the favorite of this year with no less than 6 nominations. On the English side, Bryan Adams, Shawn Mendes and Strong Luxury each consisted of more than one appointment.
Here is the list of the main winners of the JUNO Awards this year :
Juno Fan Choice
Avril Lavigne
Single of the Year
Miss – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
International Album of the Year
When We Were All Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
The Loaves of Growth – Alessia Face
Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
Group of the Year
Strong Luxury
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Lennon Stella
Breakthrough Group of the Year
Neon Dreams
Composer of the Year
Alessia Face
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
A Defect in the Great Light – Half Moon Run
Alternative album of the Year
Morbid Things – Puppy
Pop album of the Year
The Loaves of Growth – Alessia Face
Rock album of the Year
A War at All – The Glorious Sounds
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
Stay Tuned! – Dominique Fils-Aime
Instrumental album of the Year
Inscape – Alexandra Streliski
Francophone Album of the Year
The night is a panther – The Praises
Rap Recording of the Year
Freaky – Torey Lanez
Dance Recording of the Year
I Love – Felix Cartal and Lights
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Sorry – Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy
Reggae recording of the Year
The Warning TrackLyndon John X
Music video of the Year
Little Star – Sarah Legault and Iskwe
Electronic Album of the Year
Beyond the Senses – Rezz
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year
Play to Win – Front
Adult contemporary Album of the Year
Shine a Light – Bryan Adams