Praise, Alexandra Stréliski and Half Moon Run are

After you have cancelled the ceremony that was to take place in Saskatoon on march 15 last due to the crisis of the COVID-19the organizers of the JUNO Awards were announced the big winners of the year in a virtual way, on Monday night.

The Juno for francophone Album of the year was awarded to Praise for your disc The night is a panther. Was nominated to one side of Koriass (The night of the long knives), Strong (All of this just for that), Jean Leloup (The strange country) and Fred Pellerin (After).

Other quebec artists have distinguished themselves, either Half Moon Run (Album adult alternative of the year A Defect in the Great Light), Alexandra Stréliski (Instrumental album of the year for Inscape) and Dominique Fils-Aime (Vocal jazz Album of the year by Stay Tuned!)

This annual gala was originally going to be animated Alessia Face he was the favorite of this year with no less than 6 nominations. On the English side, Bryan Adams, Shawn Mendes and Strong Luxury each consisted of more than one appointment.

Here is the list of the main winners of the JUNO Awards this year :

Juno Fan Choice

Avril Lavigne

Single of the Year

Miss – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

International Album of the Year

When We Were All Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

The Loaves of Growth – Alessia Face

Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

Group of the Year

Strong Luxury

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Lennon Stella

Breakthrough Group of the Year

Neon Dreams

Composer of the Year

Alessia Face

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

A Defect in the Great Light – Half Moon Run

Alternative album of the Year

Morbid Things – Puppy

Pop album of the Year

The Loaves of Growth – Alessia Face

Rock album of the Year

A War at All – The Glorious Sounds

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

Stay Tuned! – Dominique Fils-Aime

Instrumental album of the Year

Inscape – Alexandra Streliski

Francophone Album of the Year

The night is a panther – The Praises

Rap Recording of the Year

Freaky – Torey Lanez

Dance Recording of the Year

I Love – Felix Cartal and Lights

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Sorry – Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy

Reggae recording of the Year

The Warning TrackLyndon John X

Music video of the Year

Little Star – Sarah Legault and Iskwe

Electronic Album of the Year

Beyond the Senses – Rezz

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

Play to Win – Front

Adult contemporary Album of the Year

Shine a Light – Bryan Adams