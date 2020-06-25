Pregnant, Katy Perry admits to having suffered from depression

In an interview on us radio, Katy Perry explains pass through all the emotions during the first few months of your pregnancy.

On march 4, Katy Perry announced to her fans to be pregnant with her first child. A pregnancy that is revealed in the difficult times, as she explained to us radio WWBX. ” I went through all the colors of the rainbow “details of the singer. “I was overwhelmed, I was eager. But I was also happy, elated, and sometimes depressed. I have experienced all of these emotions,”.

Before you clarify your thinking.“The world is experiencing a period of strange and it is a strange time for me to give life in this world. People were already saying years ago that the world was full of uncertainties, but now it is to tremble with fear “.

The child of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom would have to be born this summer. If the singer of 35 years, and his companion have already thought of several names, the final choice will be established only after the birth of the child.