Pregnant, Katy Perry dresses up as a rabbit

Katy Perry loves to have fun ! It has already made to know to announce the sex of her unborn baby. And she took the opportunity of Easter to dress up as a rabbit. An Easter bunny who brings the eggs to children, as in the east of France and in the germanic countries.

Betrothed to Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry is pregnant its first child. This is the 5th of march last it was announced, in the video for her new single ‘Never Worn White’, where she posed, hands on his belly. Then a few weeks later, in early April, it announced the sex of his future babyin entartant his sweetie pie, chantilly cream color… pink !

The Easter bunny, this is it!!

Then, in containment,Katy Perry continue to have fun. For Easter, she warned that she hosted a chat Facebook live to broadcast ‘American Idol’, by dressing up as the Easter bunny. Now, therefore, in combination of rabbit white and pinkto remember that she is expecting a little girl, the hood of the rabbit on the head, with its long ears !

all smiles, and with the air of a lot fun ! She has a good reason, life is not sad, especially when we are going to become a mom !

