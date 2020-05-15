Pregnant, Katy Perry gets naked in her new clip Daisies

Katy Perry reveals her belly bounced back well in the clip of her new title Daisies, out this Friday. Pregnant with her first child, the popstar sings wearing a white dress romantic in the middle of a field of yellow flowers, before appearing nude in the middle of a waterfall.
“I wrote this song two months ago, as a call to remain faithful to the path that you drew yourself, no matter what others may think,” said the singer on his account Instagram.
A song that has taken on a new meaning
“Recently, this song took on a whole different meaning for me, in the light of this that the whole world is going through. Each of us is someone unique on more than seven billion people, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell”, she added.
The american singer had announced her pregnancy in march, when the output of the clip of its title Never Worn White. A video in which it unveiled a belly already round. An hour after the broadcast of the clip, Katy Perry had welcomed on Twitter to have put his fans in the loop: “Oh my God, I’m so happy to not have to go to the belly or to wear a big bag”, she assured. At the beginning of April, the future parents had announced to wait for a girl.
The star is in a relationship with the british actor Orlando Bloom since 2016. They announced their engagement in February 2019.