Pregnant, Katy Perry is looking forward to be able to drink again

Because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, the Eurovision 2020, which was to take place in the netherlands, specifically in Rotterdam, has of course been cancelled. However, the organizers and artists have done everything possible to preserve the magic and will meet for a unique evening of its kind this Saturday, the european Union of radio-television (EBU) has decided to replace the big event with a concert filmed in the home of artists.

The head of the French delegation Alexandra Redde-Amiel said: “This is an evening in history. There will be a lot of emotion around the 41 artists who were to participate in the Contest Eurovision.”

She also added that Tom Leeb, the French candidate, and other candidates will be performing a song together, ‘Love Shine a Light’.

“It is a message of hope,” she says, “A message carried by the very beautiful song “Love Shine a light”, which had won in 1997, and today we are able to look forward. (…) This will be very nice also, is that we’re going to turn on at the same time an iconic landmark in each capital city. We will illuminate the Eiffel Tower.”

An evening that promises to be exceptional and which involved many artists such as former winners of the contest, including Netta (2018), Gali Atari (1979) or le Mans Zelmerlöw (2015).

For the distribution in France, the channel France 2 has put together a pre-show size, hosted by Stéphane Bern and consisting of invited high quality!

Alexandra Redde-Amiel continued: “There was a lot of thought with Stéphane Bern. We wanted to have former commentators, and artists, to punctuate the evening. There will be a pre-show with personalities. I can tell you that we will have at our side, Marie Myriam, Nana Mouskouri, Anggun, Mrs. Mr., Cyril Féraud, Michel Drucker, Olivier Minne, Dave. (…) The whole day will be a sort of “Eurovision-day” on France 2, with many references in our programs.”

We can’t wait!