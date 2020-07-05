Pregnant, Katy Perry shows her navel and “the reality of the pregnancy”

On Instagram, the singer, who is soon to become the mother of a young daughter, has posted some videos of her round belly. Do not share moments of intimacy, where we can see that the baby is moved not, but rather to show your belly button is deformed. “The reality of the pregnancy,” says the singer.

The PEOPLE – the announcement of the pregnancy, the joy of feeling the child move, the happiness… but also the nausea, the swollen feet and the navel, which becomes a huge button! Katy Perry pregnant with their first child, discovers each day of this universe and he has shared with his fans.

This deformation is nothing abnormal and usually appears between the second and third trimester of pregnancy. She disappears after childbirth at the end of a couple of weeks, when the uterus returns to its place.

On the other hand, in accordance with the future father of Orlando Bloom, the end of the pregnancy, Katy Perry is going “wonderfully”. “She never complains, she is completely in”, said the actor.

Katy Perry’s she, and as many moms-to-be, is approved by all the states. “I was angry, anxious, happy, ecstatic, depressed. I was on top of her. The world is in a wild place, and it is a time of wild and give life in this world,” said the singer.

See also in The HuffPost: Joyce Jonathan, announced to be pregnant in the song