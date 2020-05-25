Pregnant, Katy Perry speaks out about the depression that she has overcome

Within a few months, Katy Perry will give birth to her first child, fruit of her love with Orlando Bloom. Invited guest on “Good Morning America”, the singer confided on the depression that she has been able to beat.

Within a few months, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will become parents for the first time. The american singer and the actor are engaged since February 2019, and expecting their first childas Katy Perry was revealed in march last, through the clip of its title “Never Worn White”. Friday, may 22, Katy Perry was invited to distance in the show Good Morning Americato speak of his next album, which has been strongly influenced by a dark period of time that the singer has experienced.

“I wrote [cet album] the last two years, and at the beginning of these two years, they were very complicated to live”said Katy Perry. Then, the mom-to-be 35-year-old looked on the depression that she experienced : “I was pretty depressed clinically coming out of this period, and I didn’t know what my life was, and what she was going to become. I could not even imagine to live, to be quite honest“reports Mirror.

“The light at the end of the tunnel”

On its launched, Katy Perry explained that she has worked a lot on it-evenand on his mental health, to get out of this dark period. “Now I’ve done the work I had to do, and I continue to work on emotional, spiritual, physical, psychological”, she added. Now, this period of depression is nothing more than a distant memory for the bride of Orlando Bloom. “Now I have reached the light at the end of the tunnel, which means that I’m going to live. And it is not only that, I will bring light into the world. So it all ends on a positive note”, she explained. According to Katy Perry, her fifth album – which will be released on the 14th of August – is “a drive on the resilience and on the fact finding the light at the end of the tunnel”.

