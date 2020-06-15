Pregnant, youtubeuse Noémi Makeup Touch reveals your cellulite (PHOTO)

There are many celebrities to show herself unadorned. This is the case of the mother-to-be Jade Leboeuf, which was unveiled in the image of your acne, the youtubeuse Shera Kerienski that has shown its “edges”, Camila’s Hair that had responded to the attacks on his physical or Juju Fitcats, who confessed be sometimes self conscience about your cellulite.

The mother-to-be in a swimsuit in Cannes

If there is one that his dimples do not disturb, is the influenceuse Noémie Touch of Makeup. The cameraman’s nothing currently in full happiness with your partner Tanguy : in mid-may, had announced in the video to the anticipation of their first child, whose gender is still a secret. The research of the names, the memories of the first months of your pregnancy (including the youtubeuse was not aware of)… She shares with a lot of excitement with the preparations of your life of the mom on her YouTube channel and social networks. This weekend, his fans have discovered the couple in the pool in a bathing suit, the time for a good rest-be in Cannes.

“I’ve never empêcherai put me in a bikini because of it.”

A detail can be missed in the eyes of some spectators : sitting on the edge of the water with your spouse, Noémie Makeup Touch unveiled its cellulite on the thighs, without edit. The skin of an orange it assumes completely : “Well, yes, I have cellulite guys, and yes : this is normal,” he wrote, in anticipation of the potential of derogatory comments about his physique. “I’ve always had no matter

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

The Circle Game : Valéria and Maxim are married ! (PHOTO)

Christine Bravo talks about his fight with Laurent Ruquier on the Children of the Tele : “I’ve never wanted to see this guy” (VIDEO)

The death of Luce Douady, a champion of rock climbing, at the age of 16 years

Tomorrow belongs to us : the attention, the changes of the series of programming on TF1 !

Christophe Career balance is the name of the worst columnist of a Button not in my post : “it was unbearable, took a star…” (VIDEO)

“data-reactid=”25″>The Circle Game : Valéria and Maxim are married ! (PHOTO)

Christine Bravo talks about his fight with Laurent Ruquier on the Children of the Tele : “I’ve never wanted to see this guy” (VIDEO)

The death of Luce Douady, a champion of rock climbing, at the age of 16 years

Tomorrow belongs to us : the attention, the changes of the series of programming on TF1 !

Christophe Career balance is the name of the worst columnist of a Button not in my post : “it was unbearable, took a star…” (VIDEO)