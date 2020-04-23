Premier League: Daniela Basso puts it against the wall to Raúl Jiménez (VIDEO)

The front Raúl Jiménez live your best moment of his professional career in the football of Europe with the Wolverhamptonand , becoming the ultimate point of reference offensive team since their arrival to the Premier League.

In addition to their great performances in the matches of the Wolves, about the date for your wife Daniela Basso you have your first child and become new parents in your current marriage.

During the interview with the conductive Adriana Monsalve to TUDN, the mexican striker had a question that led to his wife put it against the wall and have made it viral on social networks.

In the official account of the team in Spanish in Twittershared the video of the interview via video call where you ask Raul Jimenez What is more difficult, score a goal or be a dad?; by answering the following.

“It is good that we still have to go on learning, we will touch, if that question to me, what you do in a few months because this here you can’t respond, but for the moment, make a goal,” later, Daniela Basso said, “I think I do not know what awaits him”; ending with laughter.