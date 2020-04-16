Premier league finishing the tournament; not yet defined how to get champions

The Premier League of mexican soccer and its members made the determination to give by concluded their regular tournament 2019-20 due to the contingency that the country lives in different areas.

“The executive committee of the Premier League determined that the qualification phase ends, derived from the health status of our country and the whole world by the COVID-19”, explained the communiqué of the contest.

The Premier League define ex post the form to contest the final stage of the circuit and achieve the definition of the tournament with their respective champions of both series.

Finally, the entity is not expressed even in relation to the issue of the annulment of ascent and descent in the upper circuit immediately, as it is the Ascent MX.