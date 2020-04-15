Premier League. Second Division ended his tournament

Juan Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajata





The Premier league Second Division in Mexico we also took the decision to end the regular tournament before the health emergency by the coronavirusand , in the case of reach, held the League in the category.

The above was confirmed by a source to Mediotiempo, after the decision taken by the 30 presidents of the circuit in a video meeting in which the majority voted for as not to dispute what you have left in the tournament, a situation that became official hours later.

It is the intention of you play the Playoffs if everything soon returns to normal and well know champion of the Series and Series B of the Premier League.

Until before the break for the pandemic coronavirusin the Series took 25 days to 30 agreed to, and the Sports Tepa is the leader with 62 pointsso that should not be played League this would be the champion of the category. With the title, Tepa would be in the League of development with an “ascent sport”.

In the Series B stayed at the Day 23 of 30 and the Mineros de Zacatecas next to the Aguacateros of Uruapan are the ones that were on the tip tied with 48 points.

The Third Division also has stopped

For its part, the Third Division Professional of the Mexican Soccer federation, reported last April 7, that gave by finished the tournament before the pandemic coronavirusalthough they were open to returning to compete in the Playoffs if the times and the health authorities are allowed.