Premium available online on Youtube, huge nostalgia : coming soon the return of the Star Academy ?

For the past four weeks, he floats like an air of tremolos approximate, from jeans to sequins and choreography kitsch on Youtube. Normal : since 21 April, the Endemol group has decided to put online on the streaming platform all the premiums of his tele-hook cult, released between 2001 and 2008 on TF1 : Star Academyor the “Star Ac”, to the intimate.

Every day a new premium, in chronological order of broadcast. And it is clear that the enthusiasm is there : each program culminates with tens of thousands of views. Count even 270 000 views for the first award of the season, where it was discovered the singer Jenifer. And this Thursday, viewers will be able to relive the coronation of Nolwenn Leroy, thanks to the implementation of the online finale of the second season. What test the temperature and regale the fans… waiting for the return of the Star Academy, as announced by the production company Endemol Shine.

Why we fall in ?

Without a doubt, first because of the Star Ac’, it was surprisingly… fresh. Much less corseté and product that the concept of The Voicefor example , where everything is mapped and policed. On the set of the Star Academy, silences, embarrassing other, as are the camera angles dubious. We smiled when hearing the notes is often distracting to the presenter Nikos Aliagas. There are questions in front of some of the original choreography of Kamel Ouali. The all give by moment the impression of a mess, but d’a mess pleasing, where students, the public and the stars live together happily.

As one of the great strengths of the Star Academy, it was still a very successful bait huge French artists, or international on its plateand this at almost every show. A parterre of celebrities who were quick to move to the “castle” (the school cult of the Star Academy, in Dammarie-lès-Lys in the Seine-et-Marne), to give their good advice to students speechless.

Stars often very spontaneousthis that it’s hard to imagine today. Celine Dion uninhibited, completely unleashed during a medley of her greatest hits with the Star academicians. Phil Collins is a coward. Not to forget Mariah Carey, diva at the time, hyper natural and accessible.

A true evolution in candidates

The Star Academy, it was also of the castings to be very effective. Today, most of the candidates who appear in the tv-brackets have already an excellent level or even a past as a professional musician. Not that the Star Ac’. The very large majority of students has never taken a dance class and some of the voices themselves it is necessary to say the things – the eardrums to the test (it does not include names). But it is this that makes the charm of the show : see the celebrities progress week by weekunder the leadership of Armande Altai, the teacher of singing, benevolent, or Raphaëlle Ricci, the demanding teacher of interpretation.

Necessarily, it tickles the fiber nostalgic of the internet users. A selection of comments moved under the videos : “Too much nostalgia, the carefree attitude of childhood”, “I grew up with Star Academy, it is crazy to review the images”, “my favorite show, I was little, but it was not to be, that I miss a daily or a premium”, “I’m so excited, I loved this show I see myself in front of the tv in pajamas amazed younger”…

A return to soon ?

It is, in any case the wish of Vincent Panozzothe director of programs, the creation and development of the group, Endemol Shine. “We are working on different programs around a Star Ac new generation”says it in the columns of the Parisian. “Next year is the anniversary of 20 years is something to celebrate. I am convinced that one day the show will come back, because it works by cycle. There would always be this side of learning.”

But the potential return of a Star Ac version 2021 poses a question : the program will succeed-to recreate the spontaneity and the charm of its beginnings ? An attempt had been initiated in 2012-2013 on the NRJ 12 channel, but in a version that is rather bland, who had struggled to find its audience.

A user noted quite rightly that “the participants did not know what awaited them, it was spontaneous… today the reality tv, even ‘artistic’, has often lost the flavor of the debut, even if it gained in professionalism, in production, in the glitter.”

This is probably where lies the key to a come-back, and succeeded for the Star Academy : keep what made the success of the basic concept, while attracting a new audience. The fans of yesteryear, or the nostalgic throw surely a look. Remains to conquer a whole new generation, without a doubt more demanding, for which Nikos is for the moment only the host of The Voice…