Prequel official and Francis Lawrence back at the realization

Francis Lawrence, who has directed The embrace, and The Rebellion parts 1 and 2 will return for the prequel of the Hunger Games centered on Snow.

The Hunger Games are officially back. Last year, it was announced that a movie prequel was considered by the studios, Lionsgate franchise. The book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes soon to be published, will be well adapted on the big screen.

Francis Lawrence, who has made Hunger Games The embrace and Hunger Games La Révolte part 1 and 2 will be back behind the camera. The author of the novels Suzanne Collins will adapt the screenplay based on his book. It will be accompanied by Michael Arndt, who has co-written The embrace.

In the franchise original, and Donald Sutherland played the authoritarian president Coriolanus Snow. The new film, which will be decades before the events of the previous movies, and will focus on a young version of the character.

In 2012, Lionsgate has released the first of four films based on the novels of Hunger Gamesfeaturing Jennifer Lawrence and has reported nearly $ 3 billion at the global box office.

The franchise Hunger Games see also his poster Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks.

Source : EW / Credit ©Lionsgate