President of Lions Black asks to Liga MX that is completed by sporting the tournament Ascenso MX

The president of Lions Black, Alberto Castellanosdemanded to the Liga MX the opportunity to play in the last three days of the tournament regular Ascent MXcategory that from next year it will become a League of Development.

2 Related

Through a press release, the executive board published a text in which highlights the opportunity to finish the Closing 2020because “if the Liga MX return to play after the sanitary contingency, you should do the same with the Ascent MX, where remain only 3 dates to play while the Liga MX you are missing 7 dates. Lions Black we have a commitment to our fans, sponsors and television that we want to fulfill.”

Castellanos said that the Liga MX had certified all of the teams, because “according to the competition regulations of the league of ascent all the equipment we are certified to climb the season 2019-2020, up to the point any team we have received a formal written notice in where you tell us what contract or the causes of why we are not certified”.

Query here all the news and results from Liga MX.

In addition, put forward that “take it for granted that you already eliminated the ascent and descent for the next 5 years represents a lack of respect towards those who are part of the General Assembly of the Femexfut”.

In the same text external “WITHOUT PROMOTION THERE is NO DEVELOPMENT. The Ascent MX there are many areas of opportunity to improve, but this is not going to achieve by taking away its main attraction and strength, which is to move up athletically to the maximum circuit. That is a great source of motivation for the sponsors and for the fans that support us with your attendance at the stadiums and those who finally make it possible for the soccer is a great sport”.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

The leader asked to learn from the good things that makes the MLS level marketing and search for collective contracts, and not to emulate what you found that is bad is the lack of a promotion and relegation in sports.

“There’s a lot to learn from that league in the field of marketing, marketing, business and team work… however, what is questionable in its league is that its system of competition does not contemplate the ascent and descent, as it happens in the best leagues of Europe and South america; unfortunately this is the first thing that we want to emulate. We should seek collective agreements, broadcasting rights or sponsorships.