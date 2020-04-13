President of the Lazio cries out for justice after workouts Christian

The Series has not been resumed and there is already controversy, after Cristiano Ronaldo out caught training together with a group of people in Portugal, in the middle of the quarantine of the coronavirus, which has been qualified as an injustice by the president of the Lazio.

Arturo Diaconale, the mero mero of the Lazio, considered that the thing already is not pair, because the players of his team have been preparing in their respective homes, while Christian went on to train in shape.

“Our players stayed at homebut instead I saw some wonderful images of Christian training in a football field”, accused Radiosei and which goes back to Infobae.

After these the pictures to which referred to Diaconale, the authorities of the city of Madeira pulled at the ears of a Christian, who has a mansion, in which has a personal gym, football pitch and swimming pool.

“There are those who are trained to quietly overseas, we were not able to. Those who remained in Italy have not had that advantage in the quarantine”, commented the manager of Lazio, which is sublíder of the Series with 62 points, one less than Juve.

And it is said that Christian will return to Italy next week, will spend two weeks in quarantine waiting for the Italian teams to return to the tournament from the month of may, although the parties would be held behind closed doors.