Pretending to be a celebrity during a video call on Skype or Zoom

A free and open source software allows them to slip into the skin of a character during a video call.

An avatar of Elon Musk has created the surprise during a video call on Zoom. Photo credits : YouTube channel of Ali Aliev.

You want to make your next video conferencing on Zoom or Skype a little more fun ? In addition to being able to change the background on Zoom or blur on Skype, you can now change your face, this will cause them to react without any doubt your employees.

In the skin of Elon Musk, Steve Jobs or Barack Obama

Designed by the developer Ali Aliev, Avatarify is a free and open source software, which allows you to create the illusion by replacing the image of your head with a celebrity in real-time. Among the avatars offered, we find Albert Einstein, Eminem, Steve Jobs, the mona lisa, Barack Obama, Harry Potter, Ronaldo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or even Elon Musk, as on this demonstration, which has made its small effect.

It is also possible to use faces in a random way, from neural networks antagonists generative (GAN in English), or even create your own character by importing its photo in the software. If the illusion created is not perfect (unless you have some hidden talents as a mimic), it will be difficult to fool your colleagues or your loved ones, your voice remaining unchanged.

The hardware required to use Avatarify

To use these avatars at your next meetings, the software Avatarify requires an Nvidia graphics card with environment CUDA, as for example GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce GTX 1070, to avoid that your cpu runs too slowly for its use. Avatarify is available on Windows, Linux and Mac, and is compatible with the tools of visoconférences Skype and Zoom.