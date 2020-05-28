Pretty Little Liars : an actress of the series announced to be pregnant with her first child

New pink diary for the cast of ” Pretty Little Liars “. After the happy events of the interpreters of Spencer and Emily, Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell, it is now the turn of the beautiful Sasha Pieterse discover the joys of motherhood. Yesterday, the young 24 year old woman shared a moving shot in black and white, on which see Hudson Sheaffer, with whom she got married two years ago, embrace the belly, already round and of the actress.

“We’re more than excited to finally share this wonderful news with all of you. We will welcome a precious little human being in October, ” writes the South African. “Today marks our second wedding anniversary, so what better way to share our joy that the day our life changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ! ” says Sasha Pieterse with a sense of humor before going to his companion. “Thank you for making me a mother and for being my rock and the person with whom I feel the most safe. You do out side of my adventurer and it is when I’m with you that I feel the most myself. (…) I will continue to love what you are and what you become, even more with this new chapter of our lives that opens. Happy birthday baby ! “, concludes the actress.

For its part, Hudson Sheaffer has also shared a photograph of his wife, both hands on her belly. “I look forward to seeing our baby ! I love you more each day Sasha “, wrote the future dad.

This disease that has long been body shaming

In the comments, the former co-stars Sasha Pieterse in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ were likely to react to this happy news. Among them, the ex-singer of Hanna Marin, Ashley Benson. “I love you I love you I love you, aaaaime “, wrote one recently separated from Cara Delevingne. “Full of happiness for you two ! (This little human is lucky to have you as parents) “, was delighted Troian Bellisario, mother of a little girl since 2018. “I’m so happy for you !” exclaimed Lucy Hale, who plays the role of Aria Montgomery in the series. “I am more than happy for you and Hudson “, for its part, has written the creator of the show, Marlene King. Janel Parrish, who interpreted the mysterious Mona Vanderwaal, also showed his joy in the comments. “I’m still crying. Aunt Janel was wait to meet you little baby. “

If this news is celebrated, it is because a few years ago, Sasha Pieterse has learned that she suffered from polycystic ovary syndrome. Causing the disruption of important hormones, this disease has been to take 30 pounds to the young woman in the space of two years. A change of morphology at the time much noticed by the fans of ” Pretty Little Liars “, which have not always been tender with her. In 2017, Sasha Pieterse was entrusted to “Us Weekly” about the difficulty to manage this pathology and the body shaming that she was the victim. “It was really hard, the reaction of the other. They told me : “You’re pregnant”, “You’re big”. They were angry. This is one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure “, she revealed.