“Pretty Woman” : here are 5 stories that are unusual in the cult film

The opportunity to return to the five stories are unusual about this romantic comedy, with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, who is celebrating 30 years this year.

Julia Roberts, the return of the cast

If it was revealed to the world thanks to the role of Vivian Ward, the prostitute with a frank talk about who falls under the spell of Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), Julia Roberts, who made his debut at the time, and has just celebrated its 21 years (the majority in the united States) in the dish, it was not among the actresses that you want for the start of the production. In fact, I was looking for a big star, and was contacted Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sandra Bullock, Valeria Golino, Daryl Hannah or Brooke Shields. All have rejected the proposal, with some fearing that this character of the prostitute does not serve for the rest of his career.

A body can hide another

Julia Roberts wore a cute plastic. However, this is not the body of the actress, which can be seen in some intimate scenes, but the actress and model Shelley Michelle. The American was the lining of many actresses in Hollywood. Their nice legs (and very long, more than a metre) were secured by nearly a million of dollars. The poster of “Pretty Woman” has also been redesigned with a photomontage that does not matter that the head of Julia Roberts and is juxtaposed to the lower part of the body of Shelley Michelle in the famous thigh high boots.

A tragedy is transformed into a fairy tale

Has the original, “Pretty Woman”, you must have the title “the $ 3,000,” which was a reference to the rate requested by the call girl with her client for their services. And the movie was not supposed to really look like a fairy tale, because the heroin was a drug addict and abandoned like “an old sock” by the millionaire before the end credits. But that was before the Disney studios will buy the rights, and to modify a little bit the scenario.

The Beverly Wilshire Hotel reconstituted

Many of the scenes of the film will take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, one of the most prestigious institutions of Los Angeles, who has served on many location shoots for hollywood movies.

If the façade has been used and appears on the screen, the interior has been rebuilt in the study. But the illusion is perfect, and we believe that almost.

A dental problem in the shooting

Then he played the scene where his character, the business man, Edward Lewis, is fighting with his lawyer Philip Stuckey, Richard Gere has simply lost his dental crown. But in the great professional that he is, the actor has not requested to stop the scene and has become the treatment after the bucket of water.

