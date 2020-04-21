Pretty Woman (M6) – These actresses who refused the role of Julia Roberts and who will bite the fingers

Edward Lewis is a tycoon, breaker business. Strokes his poker and his exploits on the financial have become his only pleasure. Vivian Ward operates on a hunting ground is more modest. His fief, it was Hollywood Boulevard, where she is a prostitute. They intersect by chance. Vivian pretends to be a prostitute luxury, Edward amused by his ride him as an escort girl. She discovers an unknown world and turns into a woman in the world. Edward is taken to the game by becoming the Pygmalion of the new Cinderella…

In his famous tract of the same name by Roy Orbison, Garry Marshall knit a model of romantic comedy, who triumphed at the box-office with nearly $ 460 million of revenue in the world. A good dose of passion thwarted, sets dream and a zest of humor. Not to mention the duo of glamour, trained by Richard Gere and the revelation of Julia Roberts.

With role of Vivian the actress has earned its stripes as a Hollywood star. Yet it was not the first choice of the production that was first offered to Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Meg Ryan, Valeria Golino or Da…

