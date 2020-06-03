Preview of WWE NXT from June 3, 2020





Preview the episode of WWE NXT from June 3, 2020, with notably the final of the tournament for the title of Cruiserweight champion acting.

The program of WWE NXT this week, the last step before TakeOver : In Your House, the final of the tournament for the title of Cruiserweight interim and a match between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae.

The card for NXT TakeOver : In Your House is almost complete. Adam Cole will face a new time Velveteen Dream to defend his title, while Charlotte Flair will defend his against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley thirsting for revenge.

Two matches have been announced for the episode this Wednesday evening:

The tournament’s final Cruiserweight : Drake Maverick vs El Hijo Del Fantasma. Maverick has largely succeeded in its attempt : to prove that he deserves to keep his place in the WWE, but it’s still a last step, the final of the tournament which will allow him to maybe walk away with the title of Cruiserweight champion acting.

