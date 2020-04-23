Preview : WWE NXT from April 22, 2020

Photo credit : WWE

Finn Balor against Velveteen Dream

The two men crossed paths during the last episode and they play each other this week on the ring of the show black and gold. A new competition is launched !

A match and a female team to the program

A big tag team match is waiting for us since Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart will team up to face Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez.

The tournament Cruiserweight 2020 continues

Three fights qualifiers are happening during this episode of NXT with Kushida vs. Tony Nese (group A), Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas (group A) and El Hijo del Fantasma vs Jack Gallagher (group B).

