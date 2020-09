Bethesda revealed among its secret jobs tonite, raising the cover on Prey, the pseudo-sequel to 2006’s video game of the very same name. A significant distinction to the decade-old Prey, this brand-new video game casts you as Morgan Yu in the year 2032. Yu’s the crucial topic of an experiment on the spaceport station Talos One, yet points aren’t going rather so well– the spaceport station has actually been overwhelmed by aliens. Fortunately, Yu has some unique powers to combat back.

