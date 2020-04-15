Pride Cross Blue: Robert Dante Siboldi, Jesus Corona and Sebastian Jury held the day of the goalkeeper

From 2013 is that every 14th of April is celebrated the International day of the Goalkeeper, in homage to Miguel Calero, former goalkeeper of Pachuca he passed away in December of 2012 by a venous thrombosis.

Calero marked not only the mexican soccer but also to colombia, his native country, so in the world celebrates this day since a few years ago. And in the Blue Cross decided to make a tribute to his 7 archers: the four first team and three of the girls.

But the same porters are also celebrating their day and shared on social networks sensed images in self-tribute.

Robert Dante Siboldi, for example, that during his career as a footballer outside keeper, wrote on his Twitter: “Happy day to all the porters. Those who were, who are and the generations to come! #DiaInternacionalDelPortero”.

Sebastian Jury, meanwhile, wished him a happy day to all the porters and Jose de Jesus Corona recalled how difficult it is to this race but how much he has enjoyed.