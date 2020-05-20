Prince Andrew : his pranks as a child who annoyed his mother Elizabeth II

Even if it is not in the odor of sanctity now, prince Andrew has always been able to soften her mother. It was not, however, the last child to perform jokes and pranks on his family.

Prince Andrew is known as the hellion of the british royal family since childhood. Third child of Elizabeth II, Andrew, is, at birth, nicknamed “Baby grumpy” by his nurse because of her tantrums and his stubbornness to any event. His other nickname, just as unflattering, “the young goblin”, is attached to his habit of making jokes constantly, such as tie the laces of the guards together.

And the prince did not stop the staff of the castle for his jokes. His family and especially his mother, queen Elizabeth II, suffered also. Elizabeth II, who awarded him much more attention than to her first two children, Charles and Anne, has never been able to blame him even when he spilled the hair, the scratch in his bed or went up on the roof of Buckingam Palace and to turn the antenna to the tv in order that the queen may not be able to watch the horse racing at Sandown Park.

Reputation of “tyrant”

However, after this joke, even Elizabeth II was forced to admit that it was not always “easy to live”. But his personality was the sympathy of his parents, the prince Philip, finding for example that Andrew looked like her much more than Charles, for example, considered complicated.

The character of Andrew himself played yet of the towers, especially at the school where he was a reputation as a tyrant pretentious from the age of 8 years. During his teenage years, he is not more popular, always for the same defects.

A withdrawal of the representation tasks

He acquired a new nickname : “the ricaneur” because it laughing so hard at his own jokes he does not say distinctly the fall. The rest of her journey is punctuated with anecdotes that are similar, portraying an individual character, difficult to the whims and caprices still present despite the age of adulthood.

Prince Andrew, however, is lately obliged to keep a low-profile because of its likely involvement in the scandal, Jeffrey Epstein. Its withdrawal, representation tasks on behalf of the royal family facilitates, without doubt, the life of queen Elizabeth II, who is more afraid to see it cause an uproar by his clumsiness.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news