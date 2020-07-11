Prince Charles : a man is evil in front of him, his reaction is very surprising

During a visit to the employees of a supermarket Asda, prince Charles was completely overwhelmed when one of his partners has is sick and he fell in the apples.

Watch an authentic personality can have unexpected effects. In 2011, Lady Gaga, for example, completely scared a baby that would not at all make your knowledge. This even Lady Gaga had a couple of years later, is afraid to Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes. But the singer Poker Face it is not the only cause funny reactions in those who cross your path. Prince Charles has, obviously, also this power, as shown in the a video that has become viral in the uk. The british media covers the visit of the son of Isabel II in a supermarket Asda, a very well-known brand in England.

Thursday, July 9, father of William and Harry made the trip with his wife Camilla to to thank the employees of this chain of stores has continued to work in full pandemic of sars coronavirus. A commitment that had nothing of the risk to prince Charles, used to travel abroad to represent the royal family. Except that one of their clients has made this time so apparently common much more fun. In the video published by the Sun, we can see that the son of Isabel II in the process of apply to an employee of the supermarket.

Prince Charles had had no time to do

After a brief interview, we can see that the man begins to to waver back and forth until the collapse of the plantto the general surprise. Stunned, the prince Charles has not even had time to keep his questioner. The successor of Elizabeth II, then approached the victim of the malaise lying on the ground, which has received first-aid treatment on the part of several people. Feeling that he could do nothing more, prince Charles has simply shrugged his shoulders before going to greet another employee of Asda who, fortunately, has not fallen in the apples in the light.