Prince Charles criticized for emptying the royal coffers

The prince is criticized for his excessive spending using the royal coffers.

While spending money on the royal family is not something most citizens criticize, what bothers royal financiers is how expensive Prince Charles’s royal excursions and getaways are.

For example, when he traveled to Oman to offer his condolences to the country’s royal family, it cost taxpayers around £ 210,000 (the US $ 282,000).

With this frivolous past in mind, the secretary and guardian of the Duchy of Cornwall, Alastair Martin, warns citizens not to view Prince Charles as a financial mentor.

For those unaware, Prince Charles isn’t the only royal whose spending habits have put the monarchy to the test time and again. Others include Princess Anne, who flew to Rome to attend a $ 22,000 Six Nations ruby ​​match, and Prince Andrew, who cost citizens $ 21,200 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club Open Championship.

