Prince Charles grand-father unhappy : these cuddling with her grandchildren who she misses a lot

Confined for nearly three months, prince Charles has entrusted to feel a very big lack of her grandchildren. Even if he can see through call in visio, it ensures that this is not the same thing and wanted to take her in his arms.

After nearly three months of confinementbecause of the pandemic of the coronavirus, which continues to wreak havoc in the United Kingdom, the lack of his loved ones begins to be felt. This is not prince Charles who will say the opposite. Indeed, as reported in the Mirrorthe father of the princes William and Harry, has revealed that he would very much like to hug her grandchildren. “I’ve done the Facetime, everything is going very well, but it is terribly sad not to be able to see his family and his friends“, he confided. He knows that he has the chance to see his family and talk through the phone, but it ensures that this is not at all the same thing.

In addition to wanting to take his grandchildren in his arms, he would like to be able to be present to celebrate the 99-year-old with his father. In fact, on 10 June 2020, it is without doubt that with his wife, queen Elizabeth II, he will celebrate his last birthday with his centenary. The duke of Edinburgh is isolated to the Windsor castle with his wife, and does not know when the health situation will be able to see again her loved ones. A situation that starts to play on the morale of all the members of the royal family. They would like to be able to finally be together.

Prince Charles has been hit by the coronavirus

It seems that it is even more complicated for the prince Charles, 71 years, who managed to recover from the coronavirus at the age of 71 years. Today, even though he knows that the containment is complicated, it ensures that this step is essential to curb the epidemic. “I totally understand the frustrations, the difficulties, the grief and anguish of so many people. It is best to find, assist and encourage ways to allow people to continue to do so, but in a way that does not destroy all at the same time around us.”

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news