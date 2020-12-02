Prince Charles “is furious” about his character in The Crown

The son of Queen Elizabeth II is seething with rage at how he is presented, inhuman and brutal with Princess Diana.

Prince Charles’s blood seems to be boiling with rage, because of how inhumane he has been featured on the Netflix series The Crown.

The Prince of Wales is ‘mortified’ and ‘furious’ at how his character is shown to be so brutal towards Princess Diana, on the show.

Speaking of the same, TalkRadio host Kevin O’Sullivan and royal commentator Russel Myers revealed: “The royal family has remained silent on this. It’s the ‘shut up and shut up’ kind of attitude, never complaining and never explaining.

“Certain things are obviously leaking out, like his friends saying that he’s not very happy with his performance. I can’t imagine the rest of the Royal Family is very happy with that, ”Myers said.

Sullivan proceeded to add, “Charles is apparently mortified by that and you can’t blame him after seeing how he is portrayed.”

“But this is a real-world lesson for Prince Harry.”

“When you take money from people, you tend to have to keep quiet about the problems and shortcomings of those people. If you want your money, Harry, you have to keep quiet, ”he added.