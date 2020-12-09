Prince Charles launches a sustainable scarf model

The heir to the English throne launched the scarf to mark the 10th anniversary of the Campaign for Wool.

Prince Charles of England launched a special scarf model, within his line of sustainable designs, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Campaign for Wool.

Charles is a patron of this organization, in which farmers, manufacturers, fashion designers and artisans from all over the world intervene, whose objective is to promote that the textile industry changes, that it becomes circular in a linear way, whose objective is that the production is sustainable, that the garments last longer and are biodegradable.

In November, Charles announced the launch of his sustainable clothing line, which consists of 18 models, 10 for women and 8 for men.

For this season a unisex scarf was launched, available in 3 combinations in autumn colors.

The garment is available at Net-a-Porter, Mother of Pearl, and Johnston of Eglin, and has a cost of 195 euros US $ 236.00, and the amount collected from the sales will be used for the Future Textiles initiative of the Prince’s Foundation and for the Johnston of Eglin.