CELEBRITIES

Prince Charles launches a sustainable scarf model

Posted on

The heir to the English throne launched the scarf to mark the 10th anniversary of the Campaign for Wool.

Prince Charles of England launched a special scarf model, within his line of sustainable designs, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Campaign for Wool.

Charles is a patron of this organization, in which farmers, manufacturers, fashion designers and artisans from all over the world intervene, whose objective is to promote that the textile industry changes, that it becomes circular in a linear way, whose objective is that the production is sustainable, that the garments last longer and are biodegradable.

In November, Charles announced the launch of his sustainable clothing line, which consists of 18 models, 10 for women and 8 for men.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

For this season a unisex scarf was launched, available in 3 combinations in autumn colors.

The garment is available at Net-a-Porter, Mother of Pearl, and Johnston of Eglin, and has a cost of 195 euros US $ 236.00, and the amount collected from the sales will be used for the Future Textiles initiative of the Prince’s Foundation and for the Johnston of Eglin.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top