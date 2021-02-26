Prince Charles of Wales said goodbye with Philip’s tears?

It seems that Prince Charles of Wales and Duke Philip of Edinburgh have never maintained a really strong bond and once again, Charles’ reaction would arouse several unknowns after he came out with “tears” after visiting his father at the hospital, they reportedly.

Although Prince Charles of Wales is the firstborn of the royal couple, Philip and Queen Elizabeth, the relationship as father and son was never far from the best, according to long-circulating versions and even the same controversial Netflix series is in charge of portraying.

It was recently reported that the Prince of Wales would have been one of the first royal members to visit his father, the husband of the British queen, in the hospital where until today he remains for relapse in his health.

It was commentator Tim Heald who would reveal more details about what may have happened at the recent meeting of which he pointed out, the future“heir to the throne” came out with tearful eyes, revealed

So far, the reasons or reasons why Prince Charles would leave the hospital so much are unknown, he has transcended that the health of the “private counselor of Elizabeth II” is stable but does not rule out that it could be complicated, this partly because of his advanced age.

According to recent reports provided by Buckingham Palace, Philip’s stay at the clinic would last a few more days, which would lead the “future king” to go to London medical unit after spending more than a week in medical observation,

To this day, Charles’s father, Anne, Andrew, and Edward report a “stable” condition, according to the British monarch, his move to King Edward VII on Tuesday night was as a “precautionary measure,” they reported.

But in the midst of all this, what has caused the estating between father and son? According to Tim Heald, queen Elizabeth’s “consort, “life was not easy at all and some of it would be reflected in the arduous tare of educating four children.

The then royal known under the title “Prince of Greece and Denmark” who married then-Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Marie (future queen to the throne of England) had no reference to what he had to do about his role as a father.

He had no role model when it came to raising children, Tim Heald said, so fatherhood for the Duke of Edinburgh proved somewhat complicated.

“PHILIP DOES NOT TRUST CHARLES TO BE KING”

This also led to no understanding between “Prince Philip” and his first son, Prince Charles always kept up with “some distance,” royalty experts point out, apparently, for one of the key members of royalty, Charles is not worthy of his trust.

Another expert on the subject would mention that the sovereign’s husband and head of state, Queen Elizabeth, would not trust the former husband of the d!funta, Diana of Wales.

Philip always thought Carlos wasn’t up to it. I thought it was too soft and sensitive.”

On the other hand, the opposite is true of the“royal member” with his grandchildren, particularly Harry who apparently has a great appreciation for his grandfather and even transcended in recent days, would have prepared everything in case he was to travel emergency to the UK.

The Windsor member is 99 years old so whatever his health condition generates great concern among his members.

On the other hand, collaborators close to the sovereign at Buckingham Palace have disclosed that Philip deals with an “infection”, although it has ruled out, there is a relationship with the new virus that has claimed millions of victims around the world. It was last January that Isabel, 94, and Philip, 99, received the Pfizer vaccine to protect them from the dreaded condition.