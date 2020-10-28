Prince Haji Abdul Azim, son of the Sultan of Brunei, dies at 38

The prince had a close relationship with some filmmakers and actors, as one of his passions was cinema.

The world is surprised by the death of Prince Haji Abdul Azim, the sixth son of the Sultan of Brunei, one of the richest men in the world.

The death of the 38-year-old prince Azim shocked the international community, and especially a certain sector of Hollywood, as he had a close relationship with some filmmakers and actors since one of his passions was cinema.

The prince, educated in the best colleges and universities in England, had produced some films, such as ‘You ar, not you’, or ‘Dark Place’, a mystery film starring Charlize Theron.

Azim’s personality was highly appreciated, as he always showed a great social conscience, especially by people with some disability, always detached from the business activities of his father, the Sultan of Brunei, who very frequently violates the human rights of the workers in their many millionaire businesses around the world.