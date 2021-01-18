Prince Harry and his brother William will have clashes over the “Legacy of Diana”

Prince William is expected to sue Harry for appropriating his mother’s legacy and making money from it.

The next meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have with Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be as friendly as one might hope.

One royal expert has suggested that the Duke of Cambridge could have a furious showdown with his younger brother and sister-in-law, for focusing on their future work involving causes they once worked on together.

Speaking to True Royalty TV, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: “I think William will be concerned about that… that Harry tries to appropriate the ‘Diana Legancy’; it will be a problem ”.

“But Harry also deals with mental health, Harry deals with conservation, these are the things that William and Kate want to do; that’s where I predict tensions. ‘Heads Together’ was also Kate’s idea. “

Russell Myers, the fellow royal commentator, also joined the speech and said, “They’re making money doing it, so if they have mental health podcasts, they’re going to have a series with Oprah Winfrey that pays them millions of dollars for that. That’s the real problem “.