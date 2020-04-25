Prince Harry and Margot Robbie : a friendship unexpectedly unveiled to the big day

When the kingship crosses show business, it makes sure amazing meetings.

While the australian actress comes to express himself in the columns of the Sun to show support to the Megxit, a former dump has resurfaced for the occasion. It sees the interpreter of Harvey Quinn in the company of the model Cara Delevingne, actress Sienna Miller and… from Prince Harry. On the snapshot date of 2015, one can see the father of the young Archie wearing glasses green and a cap. The photo was taken how the photo booth shows the small group in the process of obviously having lots of fun. Another member of the royal family is also present on the photo : princess Eugenie, the cousin of Harry.

“Double date” in a view

While she had had the opportunity to meet prince Harry four years earlier, she is also permitted to entrust : “I know prince Harry for some time and this is a really great guy “. She and Harry became friends after meeting at this famous evening, which was in fact in the housewarming of the mannequin Suki Waterhouse in December, 2015, in London. The young woman was told that she and her husband – film director Tom Ackerley – have “very much looking forward to arrange an interview with the couple in person in Los Angeles “. The duo will surely be crossing in the corner to visit the mother of Meghan, Doria Ragland.

Coming back on the famous evening of the snapshot, the actress has been entrusted with a sense of humor that she had spoken with the prince for half an hour that day and that she had first mistaken for singer Ed Sheeran because of the glasses he was wearing that day. In the light, she admits to being says : “Oh my God, I didn’t know that Ed Sheeran would be the part “that would upset the prince, who replied : “tais-toi “.

