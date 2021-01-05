Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of disparaging Prince Charles

In their New Years’ message, the couple overlooked the Prince of Wales, despite all the help he gave them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming under fire once again after their re-posting on the Archewell project website.

While netizens had already criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for snubbing Prince Charles in their New Years’ message on Archewell’s website, royal expert Angela Levin has also criticized the couple.

In an article written for The Telegraph, Levin noted how the couple completely bypassed the Prince of Wales, despite the financial and emotional support they asked for after his departure from the UK.

“There is no mention of her father, the man who saved the couple’s wedding day when he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle, in the absence of her own father,” she wrote.

“When the couple gave up their carefully renovated home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and moved to the United States, the Prince of Wales reportedly had to help them,” he continued.

In a message posted on New Years’, the couple wrote: “I am my mother’s son. And I am the mother of our child. Together we bring you Archewell ”.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, both from our mothers and from strangers. In the face of fear, struggle, and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of them. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion into action, ”they wrote.

“We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time, ”they added.