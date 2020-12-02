Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could collect rent from Princess Eugenie

The arrangement Harry and Meghan Markle made with Eugenie and Jack to lend them their Frogmore Cottage home is unknown.

The living arrangement between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie has become a hot topic of gossip among royal experts, with many wondering if the royal couple is charging Princess Eugenie rent for the use of Frogmore. Cottage.

This conversation was led by ITV Royal Rota presenters Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson, according to the newspaper Express.

During their discussion, Ship explained to listeners: “What we don’t know about this is how the financial arrangements between Eugenie and Jack are with Harry and Meghan.”

“It could be ‘they can live there as long as they want’ because we have this great deal with Netflix. Or it could be ‘please pay those pounds a month’. So this arrangement is going to be quite interesting. “

Even Ms. Lizzie Robinson added: “They will also stay with them when they are here.” Since “The baby will be born in the new year in the spring, you could end up with Harry, Meghan, and Archie, and Eugenie, Jack, and their baby living there.”

“The property was originally five separate cabins and I have read that it potentially has something like five bedrooms.”

“But we do know that Eugenie is very close to Harry, the couples are very close. I think it’s really lovely for them that they can go and stay. They will be very close not only to Grandma, but they will also not be far from Royal Lodge, which is right up the street. “

“Eugenie and Jack can go see Prince Andrew whenever they want, as well as Sarah Fergusson, Duchess of York. It seems like a very sensible thing for them to live there ”.