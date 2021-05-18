CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle criticized for partnering with “racist company”

The Archewell Foundation has announced its partnership with Procter & Gamble, which produces “skin whitening creams”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently criticized for their association with an American cosmetics firm that earns tens of millions of pounds a year selling “racist” skin whitening creams.

Meghan and Harry announced last week that their Archewell Foundation had signed a ‘global partnership’ with American multinational Procter & Gamble (P&G) to ‘build more compassionate communities.

But the agreement has highlighted the hugely controversial sale of P&G in Asia and Africa of skin-lightening creams, which reduce the concentration or production of melanin, the natural pigment that gives color to human skin.

Activists have demanded that P&G and other major firms stop selling such creams because they are toxic to those who use them frequently.

The Archewell Foundation’s official website even commented on the partnership with P&G and said, “Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.”

“It will build on joint aspirations, demonstrated recently by our joint work in support of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, an event that inspired confidence in vaccines worldwide and mobilized more than $300 million in the drive for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

