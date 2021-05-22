PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE FOLLOW A PRECISE TRADITION TO EXCHANGE ANNIVERSARY GIFT

recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary – they married on May 19, 2018.

Meanwhile, a people source has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex always exchange a gift for the occasion but not one at random: they follow a particular tradition.

It is the custom according to which every wedding anniversary corresponds to material: the best known are silver and gold, respectively for the 25 years of marriage – called the silver wedding – and for the 50 years of marriage – golden wedding.

But all anniversaries have their own precise element and go on a scale from the most fragile to the most solid: for the first year it is paper, then cotton, leather, and so on.

Explaining that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are closely following this tradition, the insider said: ” They love to put theirs in tradition. The first anniversary was ‘paper’ and Meghan transcribed the wedding speech and framed it for him.”

On the second anniversary:” They both made gifts based on cotton. A creative and romantic gesture.”

After eldest son Archie was born in 2019, Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child.