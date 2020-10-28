Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie and Doria Ragland in California

The celebration of the Dukes of Sussex will be very different this year, the first in which they are no longer active members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will celebrate Thanksgiving with their son Archie and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in California.

The couple is set to have a very different Thanksgiving this year after leaving office as royalty.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly have a very different Thanksgiving this year due to strict new rules issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meghan and Harry currently live with their son Archie in their $ 14 million mansions in Montecito, California, after they resigned as royalty earlier this year.

The governor of California has reportedly issued new rules for Thanksgiving to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new set of rules, Thanksgiving celebrations must take place outdoors and must not include more than three families. Also, celebrations are limited to just two hours.

The masks are essential for the participants and any type of song and chants, and the shouts are “totally discouraged”.

Last year, Meghan and Harry celebrated Thanksgiving in Canada.